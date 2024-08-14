V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 60.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.61. 697,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,930,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

