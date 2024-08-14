V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 2,712,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

