V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,753. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

