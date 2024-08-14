V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DEO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,993. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

