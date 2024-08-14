V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. 1,112,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.