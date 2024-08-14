V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $493,867.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,950. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

ExlService Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,322. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

