V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

