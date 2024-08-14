V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $1,242.95. 50,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,823. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,275.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,239.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,708 shares of company stock valued at $120,863,605. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.