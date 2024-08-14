V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,394,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

HIG traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. 471,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

