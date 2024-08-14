V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.47. The stock had a trading volume of 283,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $224.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

