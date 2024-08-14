V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.32. 412,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

