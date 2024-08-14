V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Tapestry by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 1,823,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,590. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

