Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,456. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

