Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,364 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.83% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Security National Bank raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 128,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 526,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

