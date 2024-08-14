Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,188. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

