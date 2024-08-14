Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.00. 296,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

