Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,749. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

