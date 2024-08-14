Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.82. 292,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,965. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

