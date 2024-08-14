Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Financial Architects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 9.7% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 6,333,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,996. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

