Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $78.25.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

