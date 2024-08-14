Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the July 15th total of 673,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,763,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VXUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.10.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
