Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the July 15th total of 673,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,763,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

