Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

