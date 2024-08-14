Velas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $710,959.65 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Velas has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $710,959.65 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,622,588,568 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.