Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $620.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $620.00 and last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.32 and a beta of 1.52.
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
