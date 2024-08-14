Venom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $277.09 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venom has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15389095 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,865,674.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

