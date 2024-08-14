Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $110.85 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,562,288,620 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,562,288,619.590264. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02428919 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

