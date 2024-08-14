Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

