Vestis Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vestis in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestis’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vestis’ FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSTS. Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $13.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,352,171.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 54,468 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $653,071.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,291.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares in the company, valued at $210,352,171.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 293,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,441 in the last ninety days.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

