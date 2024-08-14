Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Victoria Gold Trading Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS VITFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 184,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.26.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.