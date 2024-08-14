Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS VITFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 184,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

