Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE VSCO traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 4,284,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

