Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Village Farms International worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFF. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Village Farms International by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279,370 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFF remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 302,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.