Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

VSH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 830,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

