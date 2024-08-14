Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.87. 243,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 666,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,550 shares of company stock worth $7,118,840. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $15,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $12,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

