Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of Voestalpine stock remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

