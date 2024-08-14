Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.52 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $72.52 million and $3.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s). More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

