Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $94.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $86.08. 2,983,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,622,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.