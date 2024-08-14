Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 42,737 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 215.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 343,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,761. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

