Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $57,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.88. 145,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,833. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average is $254.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

