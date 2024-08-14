Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $50,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 558,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 132,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.