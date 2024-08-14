Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $193.53. 358,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

