Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 44,327 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,327 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,793. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

