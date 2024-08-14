Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of Ciena worth $38,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 143,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

