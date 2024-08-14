Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $62,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 90,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 205,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

