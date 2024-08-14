Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $209,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,464. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

