Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $49.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,447 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $49,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,276,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 162,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,124. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

