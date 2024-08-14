Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326,751 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 470,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.