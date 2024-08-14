Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 51,794 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. 134,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,788. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

