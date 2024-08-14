Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,711 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,911. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

