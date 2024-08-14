Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 839,454 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after acquiring an additional 658,440 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 92,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

