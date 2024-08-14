Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 122,726 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $66,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 121,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 157,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,604. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

